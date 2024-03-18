Revitalisation plan and new car park

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:38

New Benalmadena car park Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall

Benalmadena Town Hall has put out to tender the drafting of the historical project for the new car park building and the extension of the sports centre in Arroyo de la Miel.

The area will undergo a major transformation, gaining almost 170 new covered parking spaces on three floors with independent access to each of them, 35 more will be outdoors, while the fourth floor will be used for the extension of the gym, gaining a new space of 1,100 square metres.

The aim is that the contract will be awarded in April with a view to starting work in 2025, explained the Mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, together with the councillor José Luis Bergillos.

“With this project, a commitment made by the Mayor’s Office before the June elections last year is fulfilled, promoting the revitalisation of the whole area”, said the Mayor.