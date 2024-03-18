Southern Spain’s agriculture goes green

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 16:12

THE Ministry of Agriculture’s €1.7 million investment in photovoltaic solar plants for the Southern Guaro’s irrigation marks a significant step towards sustainable agriculture. Additionally, €500,000 will be allocated for renewable energy installations in the Cerro de la Encina Irrigation Community in Málaga province.

Investment in Solar Irrigation

Minister Luis Planas emphasised Andalucia’s prominence in irrigation modernisation, receiving €308 million, constituting 23.1 per cent of Spain’s total funding under the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan (PRTR). These investments aim to revolutionise water usage efficiency, particularly crucial amid the region’s prolonged droughts.

PRTR Funding Revolutionises Water Usage

Projects under PRTR, like the €91 million modernisation of the Marismas del Guadalquivir Irrigation Community, will significantly enhance water conservation through pressurised irrigation systems. This initiative is expected to begin in May and benefit around 800 farmers across four towns, covering approximately 12,000 hectares of crops.

Spain’s Commitment to Sustainable Farming

Moreover, in Málaga province specifically in Velez-Malaga, solar plants will use regenerated wastewater for irrigating mango and avocado crops, benefitting over 1,100 farmers across 2,700 hectares. Minister Planas stressed the importance of digitised irrigation systems, attracting younger generations to agriculture. These investments underscore Spain’s commitment to sustainable farming practices amidst climate change challenges.

