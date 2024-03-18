Swindling gestor arrested in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Fraudster arrested
Officers of the National Police have arrested a 47 year old man in Estepona for his alleged responsibility in fraud, providing false documentation and crimes against the rights of foreigners.
The man, who posed as a gestor, profited from the need for documents of his victims, most of them foreigners, as they urgently needed to complete various administrative procedures to regularise their situation in the country, according to the National Police in a statement.
Apparently, the person under investigation was offering to process various procedures such as the registration and/or renewal of Foreigners’ Identification Numbers (NIE), files at the Foreigners’ Office and disability certificates, among others.
The modus operandi of the fraudster consisted of online transactions, telephone contacts and meetings in public places, always involving payments in cash so as to leave no trace.
From the moment payment was made, the victims were fobbed off with delays, errors or problems on the part of the administration. Eventually, the victims received their documentation only to discover, after presenting it at a public office, that it was fraudulent.
