The Club, the place to be

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 14:10

Members playing bowls. / Marina Lorente

Eight months ago, the emblematic venue The Club in Quesada was taken over by new management and since then has been the place to go to.

This huge space is a unique club with extraordinary views from its terrace, bar, a big saloon for activities, with a large bowls club where bowls players of all standards are welcome , many of whom compete in regular tournaments. It’s an original setting where everything has its place.

A clear vision

The new owners had a dream, a clear vision: to create the best entertainment and party venue. They are putting all the effort and creativity in to building a strong foundation for an original offering for all to enjoy maintaining a bar with an extensive drinks list and a menu of the day ensures that The Club is the perfect spot in Quesada for a meeting with friends, colleagues and business meetings.

Many people choose visit during the daytime to play bowls in a big green field that also has space for some tables to enjoy watching the game with a beverage. Although membership is required in order to compete in a team, you can pop by and play bowls at a fair price. Definitely it is a good plan for a sunny day if you want to have fun with friends.

The Club wanted to give the best live music and concerts, but they also wanted to offer different activities in order for people to find what suits them. In this way, many activities are filling up the time table. You will find art lessons, dance classes, free pool, Saturday markets, a bridge club…They are open minded and ready to introduce new activities that will satisfy customers and members.

Music at the heart

However, music remains at the heart of The Club’s offerings. Karaoke every Tuesday evening is immensely popular, as are the regular live music performances two to three days a week featuring outstanding bands from Britain and Spain spanning various genres like rock and pop. The goal is to offer a fantastic night out for all, where guests can enjoy eating, dancing, singing, and embracing their carefree spirit.

Music is the core of Sundays from 2pm till 5.30pm and evenings too, but is of course the star during national holidays and other festivities such as St Patrick’s Day. So definitely if you enjoy dancing and discovering new artists The Club is your idea place to be.

With the desire to bring community together and to be active participants in a positive change, they contribute with different charities. At the moment they are undertaking Easter egg sales for Elche Children’s home, if you are close by, your support will be much appreciated. They also contribute to Alzheimer’s charity, the Easy Horse Care and a dog rescue centre in Torrevieja run by the council.

All this mixture of activities and offerings make the venue a special place in Quesada. The friendly staff, their attentive service, and their dedication to catering to people of all ages and interests have established this place as an institution of joy.

Definitely, if in only eight months the team has created this solid and marvellous atmosphere we can just imagine that The Club will be the best entertainment and party venue in the area…if it’s not already the best one.

Where to find them

Open everyday from 9.30am-11pm

Calle Toledo, 18, Ciudad Quesada Spain

966 71 70 28

https://www.facebook.com/TheClubQuesada/