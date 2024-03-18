The fussy little mouse in Alicante

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 19:03
The fussy little mouse / Guia Infantil
English Totem’s original theatrical version of the famous fairy tale, known as “La Ratita Presumida” in Spanish.
The story is about a beautiful little mouse who is a little complicated and snooty girl. Tired of not finding her best friend, she decides to call an audition to find him. After some very funny situations our little friend will learn a very important lesson where the value of friendship and equality will be the protagonists.
The play will take place at the Teatro Principal in Alicante on Saturday March 23 at 12pm at a modest price of €5 per ticket. The main aim of the main theatre is to bring culture to the people in an accessible way by offering a varied repertoire for people of all ages and tastes.
Definitely, it is a great opportunity to spend time with the family and enjoy a cultural activity in which fun is guaranteed. enjoying a play in english in this fantastic alicantino theatre is special.
The Teatro principal location is Plaza Chapí, 03001 Alicante
You can buy the online ticket on their website or call 965202380
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
