Urban vibes Easter weekender party in Rojales

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:06

Poster / v9 GastroBar

Vista Lounge Cocktail Bar & V9 Gastrobar Restaurant, proudly presents for the first time “Urban vibes Easter Weekender Party” 

A fantastic event has been cooking up in Rojales. The marvellous and fun party designed for dance will take place on
Friday 29th and Saturday 30th March 2024.
Why not treat your soul to an unforgettable experience and dance the afternoon and night away with the ultimate Urban sounds of  DJs playing rare grooves, soulful house, 80s soul, 90s R&B, Reggae and much more, over two days.
In addition to the great music, there will be dance performances on both nights, and the amazing “Dragon Girl” will be performing her unforgettable fire show on the Saturday night. Also, our V9 Gastrobar Restaurant will have their nibbles menu available throughout the day and night.
The prices are very reasonable, the cost of 2 day ticket is 12€ and 1day ticket is 7€. They offer a VIP option for  day ticket priced at 20€ (Includes Cocktail and Burger). Please note that is a ticket only event. Numbers are extremely limited, so please avoid disappointment by reserving your tickets as soon as possible.

To join the party

Quesada Boulevard, Avenida de las Naciones 22, Ciudad Quesada 03170 Rojales (Alicante), España, Ciudad Quesada, Spain

Friday 3pm-until late / Saturday 3pm- until late

to book: Via any of our Social media pages, in person at Vista Lounge Cocktail Bar/ V9 Gastrobar Restaurant.
You can also book via WhatsApp +34 627 109 385

