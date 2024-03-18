Urban vibes Easter weekender party in Rojales

Vista Lounge Cocktail Bar & V9 Gastrobar Restaurant, proudly presents for the first time “Urban vibes Easter Weekender Party”

A fantastic event has been cooking up in Rojales . The marvellous and fun party designed for dance will take place on

Friday 29th and Saturday 30th March 2024.

Why not treat your soul to an unforgettable experience and dance the afternoon and night away with the ultimate Urban sounds of DJs playing rare grooves, soulful house, 80s soul, 90s R&B, Reggae and much more, over two days.

In addition to the great music, there will be dance performances on both nights, and the amazing “Dragon Girl” will be performing her unforgettable fire show on the Saturday night. Also, our V9 Gastrobar Restaurant will have their nibbles menu available throughout the day and night.