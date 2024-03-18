Urban vibes Easter weekender party in Rojales

By Marina Lorente •
Updated: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:06
Poster / v9 GastroBar
Vista Lounge Cocktail Bar & V9 Gastrobar Restaurant, proudly presents for the first time “Urban vibes Easter Weekender Party”
Quesada Boulevard, Avenida de las Naciones 22, Ciudad Quesada 03170 Rojales (Alicante), España, Ciudad Quesada, Spain
Friday 3pm-until late / Saturday 3pm- until late
to book: Via any of our Social media pages, in person at Vista Lounge Cocktail Bar/ V9 Gastrobar Restaurant.
You can also book via WhatsApp +34 627 109 385
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.