Versos versus Versos, a new poetry cycle

By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 17:32

The poets / Credit Informacio newspaper

Versos versus Versos is the title of the new literary cycle organised by the Instituto Alicantino de Cultura Juan Gil-Albert that aims to give voice to the different poetic languages.

The upcoming event, set to commence this Wednesday at the Institute’s headquarters, Casa Bardín, aims to amplify the voices of local authors, with a special focus on showcasing the works of Benjamín Prado and Nesrine Khoury, both esteemed poets on the national and international stage.

Structured into six sessions, the cycle provides a platform for writers with diverse perspectives on poetic expression to engage in dialogue. Additionally, select sessions will extend their reach to other towns within the province.

The inaugural session will feature Benjamín Prado, a seasoned poet and novelist, alongside Nesrine Khoury, a young Syrian author whose writing is deeply influenced by her personal experiences. Scheduled for March 20 at 7 p.m, the event offers free admission, though seating is limited.

About the poets

Born in Madrid in 1961, Benjamin Prado is celebrated as one of Spain’s prominent poetic voices, belonging to the Generation of ’99 alongside luminaries like Aurora Luque, Amalia Bautista, and Vicente Gallego. His work has garnered recognition across Latin America, the United States, and Europe, earning him accolades such as the Hiperión Prize, the City of Melilla International Poetry Prize, and the Andalusia Novel Prize, among others.

Nesrine Khoury, born in Syria in 1983 and now residing in Alicante, is a civil engineer by profession, working with the Syrian General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums. Her literary journey began in 2015 with the publication of “With a Drag of War” by Attakwin Publishers in Damascus. Her subsequent poetry collection, “I Kick the House and Go Out,” was awarded a grant from the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture.

For more information:

C. San Fernando, 46, 03001 Alicante

https://www.iacjuangilalbert.com/organismo/casa-bardin/

965 12 12 14

galbert@diputacionalicante.es