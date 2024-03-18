By Marina Lorente •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 19:12
The cultural association Ars Creatio, on the occasion of World Brain Week, organised free
guided tours for the whole family to the Natural History Museum of Torrevieja.
The Brain and Cajal at the museum offers a unique opportunity to delve into neuroscience while commemorating the 170th anniversary of Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s birth. Cajal, a Spanish physician and Nobel laureate, made groundbreaking contributions to understanding the nervous system’s structure.
The event, hosted at the Torrevieja Natural History Museum, showcases marine species alongside educational exhibits translated into English, catering to both locals and tourists, highlighting the city’s maritime heritage.
Visitors can explore the Mediterranean’s biodiversity and engage in brain workshops, delving into how our brains function and their similarities with other species like dolphins. Guided tours, available on select days until March 31, offer in-depth insights into Cajal’s workand neuroscience. Registration for these tours is free but mandatory.
This event not only celebrates Cajal’s legacy but also promotes scientific literacy and appreciation for marine life. It serves as a testament to Torrevieja’s cultural richness and commitment to education and outreach in science.
Entrance to the museum is free and opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.
To reserve your spot click here.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.