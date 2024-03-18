By Marina Lorente • Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 19:12

The cultural association Ars Creatio, on the occasion of World Brain Week, organised free

guided tours for the whole family to the Natural History Museum of Torrevieja.

The Brain and Cajal at the museum offers a unique opportunity to delve into neuroscience while commemorating the 170th anniversary of Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s birth. Cajal, a Spanish physician and Nobel laureate, made groundbreaking contributions to understanding the nervous system’s structure.

The event, hosted at the Torrevieja Natural History Museum, showcases marine species alongside educational exhibits translated into English, catering to both locals and tourists, highlighting the city’s maritime heritage.

What to expect

Visitors can explore the Mediterranean’s biodiversity and engage in brain workshops, delving into how our brains function and their similarities with other species like dolphins. Guided tours, available on select days until March 31, offer in-depth insights into Cajal’s workand neuroscience. Registration for these tours is free but mandatory.

This event not only celebrates Cajal’s legacy but also promotes scientific literacy and appreciation for marine life. It serves as a testament to Torrevieja’s cultural richness and commitment to education and outreach in science.

Entrance to the museum is free and opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

To reserve your spot click here.