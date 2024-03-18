Zen Sushi Easter

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 18 Mar 2024 • 11:30
Zen Sushi Javea taste explosion
Credit: Zen Sushi Javea, Facebook
Treat yourself and your loved ones to Zen Sushi´s special Easter Menu from March 22 until March 31, in Javea´s stylish Japanese gem.
Supersets for every palate: Zen Sushi offers an incredible range of Japanese cuisine in their sushi sets, including the signature Arenal set with roasted eel nigiri, California gold salmon asparagus, and Futo salmon tartare.
Try the best-seller Uramaki Shrimp Tempura; a Japanese flavour with fresh Mediterranean seafood.
There are also vegetarian options, including veggie ramen and the delicious unique desserts, the apple gyoza and matcha tiramisu.
Stay festive with the house Sake and spend your Easter lunch or dinner in the exotic and fashionable interior of Zen Sushi, where the harmony of flavour and atmosphere is guaranteed.
The restaurant has outdoor seating and is dog-friendly.
Located at Avenida de la Libertat, Javea.
Book by calling 614 29 10 26 or visiting Zen Sushi Javea on Facebook
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
