By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 15:58

Getting the beaches ready Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Council is using its own resources to improve the beaches in preparation for Easter Week and will provide around 13,000 tonnes of sand in the areas most damaged by the storms, at a rate of 1,200 cubic metres per day, until Saturday March 23.

Councillor, Diego López, who visited the work being carried out in La Fontanilla and El Faro and which will continue in Río Real, said that the aim, “is for our coast to be in the best possible condition for the residents and the arrival of visitors”, adding that “we are intervening in the areas which were the most damaged and which, in some cases, are the most frequented by bathers”.

The councillor said that, at the end of May, there will be a second phase in which another 50,000 tonnes of sand will be spread on the beaches ready for the summer. “We are committed to looking after our beaches all year round, even though it is not the responsibility of the Town Hall,” said the councillor.