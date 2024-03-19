Another Record high for Almeria

By Julian Philips •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:47
WOW, what a scorcher!
Credit: Jules
Once again, the province of Almería is making headlines this week for its unusually high temperatures. Yesterday, Monday, March 18, thermometers in Albox soared to a maximum of 30.5 degrees around three in the afternoon.
According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), this temperature was the second highest recorded across the region. However, Albox wasn’t the only place experiencing such warmth; Abla also saw temperatures reaching 30 degrees, marking it as the fifth highest in the region.
In terms of temperature rankings, Albox came second only to La Roda de Andalucía, where temperatures hit 31 degrees, just half a degree higher than in Albox.
Following Albox in the temperature records were Álora (Málaga) with 30.4 degrees, Coín (Málaga) with 30.1 degrees, and Abla with 30 degrees.
