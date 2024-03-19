No to children´s vaccines

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 6:48

Child wearing a mask Credit: Ketut Subiyanto, Pexels

The Hague´s vaccination rate in children has not been able to reach the required 90 per cent rate, with some areas of the city being as low as 59 per cent.

With a concerning rise of measles, health specialists claim that the rate has to be at least 95 per cent to avoid an outbreak of the disease.

The Hague City Council has now multiplied the vaccination stations in the city but it was not enough to ensure children’s safety.

The education chief, Hilbert Bredemeijer, told the Press: “For the first time the doubts and mistrust towards vaccination have become a problem across the city.”

He addressed the importance of resolving this issue, urging the government to hold a national campaign to educate the citizens on the importance of children’s vaccinations.

“We have new groups who are reluctant to vaccinate, people who are educated and interpret the science in their own way,” he said.

Bredemeijer expressed his concern, encouraging people to trust the health professionals and mentioned the potential outbreak of diseases: “It seems to me just a matter of time before it happens.”