One step closer

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 15:16
Multiple bids for the work
Photo: Estepona Town Hall
Estepona Town Hall has reported that a total of 22 companies have submitted bids for the construction of the new section of the coastal path in the Benamara area.
This is the section which will connect the promenades already planned in El Saladillo (with works already awarded) and, on the eastern side, in the Dos Hermanas urbanisation.
The budget for the work is €1.2 million which includes the creation of a printed concrete pedestrian path along its entire length of 839 metres, with a width of three metres. The execution period for this work, once the contract has been awarded and signed, is estimated at six months.
With this new section, the coastal path in Estepona is very close to the end of the project and the forecast is that the remaining sections will be completed before the end of 2024.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
