Sunday Sailing Regatta

By Julian Philips • Updated: 19 Mar 2024 • 17:54

Setting off from Garrucha harbour. Credit: Jules

Sunday morning at 10.30am, in a small corner of the port of Garrucha, there is a flurry of activity as wet suits are donned and dinghies are prepared.

The sun is shining, and it is a lovely day for a sail, and even with the lack of wind, the members of the Santa Irena Sailing Club are in high spirits as they prepare to head out onto the med. Peter Loveday, the current president is proud of this non-profit club which has been around for over 2 decades and has about 40 members of all levels of experience, from all nationalities and walks of life.

The club is well-known for its longstanding tradition of organising regattas every Sunday, when the members can meet up, prepare their boats, exchange tips and race strategies before sliding their boats down the slip into the crystal-clear harbour waters.

Safety First

With safety always a priority at each regatta, there is always a safety boat which is crewed by volunteers. Jo Fraser, who is the treasurer at the club stated, “it is often difficult to find such willing participants to crew the safety boat”.

After the races, they all gather at a local restaurant to relax, unwind, and chat about the days racing accomplishments.

Although English is the main language of the club, there are members from around the world, so it is a real hotch-potch but there is of course another vital language that everyone needs to master, that of sailing lingo. ‘Ready about’.

Owning a boat is definitely not an essential requirement for new members as there are about 25 dinghies, 5 of which are owned by the club, covering various classes such as Lasers, Wayfarers, Mirrors and Snipes to name but a few.

Even if you are a bit rusty and wish to brush up on your skills or a hardened seadog, there is a place for you at this small and friendly local sailing club for more info visit their website www.santaireneclubdevela.com.