By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 10:41

Finalist, Guardamar del Segura. Image: Comunitat Valenciana Turisme.

Have your say in the “Town of the Year” awards for 2024 which has nine finalists competing for the top spot.

This year, the categories for judging have changed slightly from last year, with three categories instead of four.

For the title of “Cultural Village,” the finalists are Busot, known for its nature trails and the Canelobre Caves; Almoradí, famous for its cultural events like the Artichoke Congress; and Castalla, celebrated for its museum project focused on the Castle and Medieval Villa.

The jury also looks at sustainability efforts. Finestrat is praised for its Tourism Sustainability Plans, Benissa for promoting outdoor activities, and Santa Pola for improving its coastline.

Tourism is another focus this year, highlighting inland destinations with nature, food, and history.

Planes is nominated for its unique tourist attractions, Pilar de la Horadada for year-round activities to reduce seasonal tourism, and Guardamar del Segura for preserving and promoting archaeological sites.

The final decision is up to the public, who can vote for their favourite town in the official contest on the website www.mejorpueblo.es until March 28.