Cornish Pasty anyone?

By Julian Philips • Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 10:06

Homemade Cornish Pasties Credit: PJ's

Tucked away behind a facade of colourful plants on the Paseo del Mediterraneo is an very unexpected find amongst Cafes in Mojacar. PJ’s Café – the Pie Shop. Yes, you heard me right, a pie shop.

The owner Nicola has been serving up some amazing homemade pies and quiches for nearly 3 years in her homely café. Her freshly made pies, Cornish pasties and sausage rolls are not the only things on offer, as her menu covers traditional Full English breakfasts and Sunday lunches and there is also a great selection of deserts and ice creams, including vegan ice cream.

Eating inside or outside on the terrace, you will be greeted with the same warm welcome from the staff and will be made to feel part of the family.

With weekly live music

And if the food and service is not enough to entice you to drop in for a bite, they also offer regular music events, so you can tuck into your Sunday roast or savour a traditional London style pie, mash and liqor, whilst listening to some live music.

Even you just need a quick snack you can always just pop in for a takeaway pork pie.

Also hosting birthdays and celebrations, special events for kids, PJ’s is more than just a café and although it may not have the same views as some of the other places on the seafront, the fresh homemade food certainly makes up for that.

Check out PJ’s Facebook page to see when the café is hosting its next event.

Tel: 634 36 84 46 Paseo del Mediterráneo, 227, Mojácar, Spain