Crafting success: Murcia invests in artisans

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 9:47
Murcia Invests in Artisans
Image: Shutterstock/ PeopleImages.com - Yuri A
THE Ministry of Business in Murcia has announced two aid programs aimed at craftspeople, companies, and artisan associations. This initiative is part of a broader effort to support and invigorate the region’s artisanal industry.
The funding, totalling €270,000, targets innovation, competitiveness, and internationalisation within the artisan sector. Specifically, €220,000 will be allocated to individual artisans and artisanal businesses, while €50,000 will support artisan associations.
Managed by the Directorate General for Trade Promotion, Business Innovation, and Artisanal Industries, these grants highlights the government’s commitment to the dynamic and creative artisan community, which contributes significantly to employment, wealth, and community.
Individual artisans and businesses can receive up to €3,000, covering 50 per cent of investments in workshops, machinery, technology, web development, security, or participation in fairs. Association grants aim to facilitate internationalisation, regional exhibitions, and the development of artisan centres and training.
Applications for artisan grants are open for 60 business days, while association grants have a one-month application window, starting from the publication date of March 15.
Additionally, the Ministry has announced the Regional Crafts Awards, with €12,000 allocated for prizes across eight categories, further recognising and celebrating the region’s artisanal excellence.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
