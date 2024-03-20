Dine & Donate with MABS

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 17:41
A meal that makes a difference
Image: Shutterstock/ Andrey Bayda
JOIN the fight against cancer and support MABS Cancer Support Foundation at their upcoming event on March 28 at Spanglish on Calle Herrador in Balsicas.
For just €16.95, guests can enjoy a delicious two-course meal while supporting a crucial cause. The event will feature a live performance by the talented Andy Winewood, promising an evening of great food and entertainment. To secure your spot and contribute to this noble cause, call 618 882962 to book a table. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and show your support for those affected by cancer.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.