Dine & Donate with MABS

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 17:41

A meal that makes a difference Image: Shutterstock/ Andrey Bayda

JOIN the fight against cancer and support MABS Cancer Support Foundation at their upcoming event on March 28 at Spanglish on Calle Herrador in Balsicas.

Upcoming Event: March 28 at Spanglish

For just €16.95, guests can enjoy a delicious two-course meal while supporting a crucial cause. The event will feature a live performance by the talented Andy Winewood, promising an evening of great food and entertainment. To secure your spot and contribute to this noble cause, call 618 882962 to book a table. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference and show your support for those affected by cancer.

