Health Promotion Day in Carboneras

By Julian Philips •
Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 14:50
Get yourself ready for the Health Promotion Day.
Credit: Creative Commons
Carboneras Town Hall and The Carboneras Beach Handball Club are organising a Health Promotion Day in order to celebrate ‘World Health Day’, which is the global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to inform and promote a healthy lifestyle.
The aim of this event is to highlight the important benefits of sports on both physical and mental health. Planned for April 7, there will be a multitude of fitness related activities and workshops in nutrition, sports and mental health, blood pressure and glucose control along with gym classes and therapeutic massage. There will also be information on tobacco cessation and screening for early detection of breast and colon cancer, provided by nurses from the town. In addition to this myriad of activities, there will be raffles, games surprises!
