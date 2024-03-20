Legal victory: Andalucía ambulance challenges resolved

By Catherine McGeer •
Healthcare Victory: Malaga's Ambulance Services Unlocked
PATRICIA Navarro, the Andalucian Government delegate in Malaga, has announced the unlocking of the concession for urgent and scheduled ground medical transport services in the province, which had been contested. This move promises an immediate enhancement in response capacity and service quality for ambulance services in health centres affiliated with the Andalucian Health Service (SAS).
In January of this year, the Junta awarded a €104 million contract for medical transport services in Malaga, with a four-year contract period extendable for an additional year. However, the formalisation and activation of the concession had been delayed due to legal challenges.
Navarro emphasised the significance of this decision for Nerja, Frigiliana, and the entire Axarquía region, as well as the province of Malaga.
‘This tribunal decision unlocks the enhancement of medical transport services in the province and allows us to make progress in this area,’ Navarro explained, underscoring the vital role of such services in delivering urgent healthcare.
During her visit to the future health centre site in Nerja, Navarro, alongside local officials, announced the tender for construction management services. The new health centre, with a construction budget exceeding €9.2 million, will span over 4,520 square meters across three above-ground floors and a basement.
