The pet hotel with 5 Bones

By Julian Philips • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 15:03

Enjoying a stay at 5 Bones Hotel in Turre. Credit: 5 Bones Hotel

The Five Bone Hotel, which is owned and run by Mark and Anita Naylor is now in its 25th year of successful trading.

The couple attribute this to the fact that they love their work, and this shines through in all that they do, as well as their combined 58 years of professional animal care experience. Anita has been a dog groomer for 28 years and was a UK trained veterinary nurse while Mark has now run the kennels for 25 years. They regard their business a way of life, and this is reflected in their dedication. Their complete commitment means it is not necessary to book an appointment to view the premises, come along during opening hours Mon to Sat 09.30 to 12.30 and 18.00 to 19.00 and Sundays 09.30 to 10.30.

Safe and sound

Within extensive secure gardens, clean individual spaces for the pets where they can have their own home comforts home. In this welcoming environment, pets find ample stimulation, fresh air, freedom, and companionship. There is a huge, fully fenced field for dogs to run around in and the Cattery has a completely wired in garden to allow each cat to explore safely under supervision. The Five Bone is one of the few government registered and licensed animal boarding establishments in Almería and meets all legal requirements. Dog and cat grooming and pain free, sonic teeth cleaning for dogs at very competitive prices. For the best professional care for your pets call Mark or Anita or visit their website.