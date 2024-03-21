By Anna Ellis • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:36

Chic couture: Redefining luxury hospitality with bespoke staff uniforms. Image: NO Uniform.

In the world of luxury hospitality, the days of generic uniforms are over.

Now, hotels are opting for custom-made outfits designed by top fashion names.

At Istanbul’s Vakko Hotel, you’ll find doormen in stylish black tailcoats, peaked caps, and cream gloves, giving the place a timeless feel reminiscent of Europe’s historic luxury hotels.

While travellers don’t pick hotels solely based on staff outfits, uniforms play a big role in shaping the guest experience.

That’s why hotels are teaming up with fashion designers to make their uniforms stand out, reflecting the brand, identity, and location.

One example is NO Uniform, a company specialising in creating modern, eco-friendly attire tailored for the hospitality industry.

Inspired by Japanese culture, Nobu Hotel in London wears uniforms with kimono-style layers and obi-like sash belts, honouring the brand’s roots.

Started in 2002 by British designer Nicholas Oakwell, NO Uniform has worked with top hotels like Claridge’s, Raffles & Fairmont, and Rosewood, giving each collection a touch of luxury and flair.

The designer calls their approach “silent storytellers,” turning fabric into tales that capture each hotel’s spirit.

Their collaborations include Raffles Doha, blending Indian patterns with London’s classic style, reflecting the city’s diversity.

Meanwhile, Rosewood’s uniforms put a modern twist on British tailoring with lavish fabrics, adding to the brand’s elegant image.