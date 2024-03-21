Cirque du Soleil coming to Alicante in July

By Marina Lorente • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 11:25

Playing with fire / Credit Cirque du soleil

A remarkable premier of “Alegría – In a New Light,” the reimagined classic by Cirque du Soleil, kicked off its Spanish tour in Barcelona.

The show’s journey will extend to Alicante on July 16, with an additional four-week stay in Playa de San Juan, surpassing its initial schedule due to the overwhelming reception from the local populace, according to company sources. This extension means it will now run until September 1.

“The prospect of Cirque du Soleil gracing Alicante throughout the summer is fantastic news, as the production is truly exceptional and serves as a major draw for both residents and tourists alike,” remarked Alicante’s mayor, emphasising that “the spectacle is brimming with enchantment and is suitable for audiences of all ages.”

The Spanish leg of the tour encompasses just five cities, commencing in Barcelona and continuing through Malaga (starting May 31), Alicante (Playa de San Juan, from July 16), Seville (beginning September 28), and Madrid (commencing December 4).

The new version

Cirque du Soleil encapsulates the narrative of “Alegría – In a New Light” as follows: “Set in the heart of a once-magnificent kingdom bereft of its king, ‘Alegría – In a New Light’ portrays the clash between the old regime and the youth yearning for renewal and optimism. As the court jester clumsily vies for the throne, a groundswell of desire for change emerges in the streets, challenging the status quo and spreading joy throughout the world.”

Debuting in 1994, “Alegría” has emerged as one of Cirque du Soleil’s most cherished productions, captivating over 14 million spectators across 255 cities in 40 countries over its more than 19 years on tour. Its soundtrack, featuring the iconic song “Alegría,” earned a Grammy Award nomination.