By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:15

Dating dilemma: Attitudes towards partners and adult content consumption. Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com.

People generally have more negative views towards a potential partner who uses OnlyFans compared to those who watch regular pornography.

In fact, attitudes towards dating someone who uses OnlyFans are similar to those towards dating someone who has paid for sex.

A recent survey on attitudes towards sex workers found that most people in Britain wouldn’t want to date or be in a relationship with a sex worker.

But the survey also asked if people felt the same way about those who use sex services compared to those who provide them.

The survey revealed that 18 per cent of Britons would consider dating someone who has paid for sex in the past, which is close to the 14 per cent who would date a former sex worker.

However, a majority of people, especially women, would be unwilling to date someone who has paid for sex.

People are even more hesitant to date someone who subscribes to content creators on platforms like OnlyFans, especially if they interact with the creators.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they would be unwilling to date someone who subscribes to such accounts, with even more reluctance if there’s interaction involved.

Women are particularly put off by this behaviour compared to men, with a significant majority expressing unwillingness to date someone who subscribes to OnlyFans or pays for sex.

However, attitudes toward partners who watch pornography are more lenient, although opinions are still divided. Men are more open to dating someone who watches porn compared to women, who are more likely to be against it.

Age also influences attitudes, especially among women.

Older women are more likely to reject the idea of dating someone who has engaged in any form of sex work, including watching pornography.

Younger women are generally more accepting of partners who watch porn, but they still have negative views towards OnlyFans subscribers, especially those who interact with creators.

Among men, the trends are less straightforward, with older men being the most unwilling to date someone who has paid for sex, uses OnlyFans, or watches porn, while men in their 40s are the most willing to do so.