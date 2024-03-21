By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:00
EU Mission Label: Recognising climate leadership in 23 cities. Image: nito / Shutterstock.com.
The EU Mission Label has been granted to 23 cities involved in the EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, part of Horizon Europe.
This label recognises their plans to achieve climate neutrality by 2030 and helps them access public and private funding to reach this goal.
The 23 cities receiving the label include cities from Greece, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, France, Cyprus, and Turkey.
Cities play a crucial role in climate mitigation, as they account for over 70 per cent of global CO₂ emissions and consume most of the world’s energy.
The EU Cities Mission aims to help European cities become climate-neutral by 2050, contributing to the EU’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.
In April 2022, 100 EU cities and 12 cities associated with Horizon Europe were selected to test innovative approaches to accelerate their path to climate neutrality.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.