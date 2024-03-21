By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 14:00

EU Mission Label: Recognising climate leadership in 23 cities. Image: nito / Shutterstock.com.

The EU Mission Label has been granted to 23 cities involved in the EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities, part of Horizon Europe.

This label recognises their plans to achieve climate neutrality by 2030 and helps them access public and private funding to reach this goal.

The 23 cities receiving the label include cities from Greece, Germany, Belgium, Finland, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Portugal, Italy, France, Cyprus, and Turkey.

Cities play a crucial role in climate mitigation, as they account for over 70 per cent of global CO₂ emissions and consume most of the world’s energy.

The EU Cities Mission aims to help European cities become climate-neutral by 2050, contributing to the EU’s commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050 and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030.

In April 2022, 100 EU cities and 12 cities associated with Horizon Europe were selected to test innovative approaches to accelerate their path to climate neutrality.