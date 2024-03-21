Kids make Yummy pizzas

By Marina Lorente • Updated: 21 Mar 2024 • 18:52

Wood-fired oven /The Claddagh Wood Fired Pizzeria

Looking for an extraordinary activity to engage your children in? Yearning to surprise them with a unique experience? Look no further than The Claddagh Wood Fired Pizzeria’s latest offering: a monthly workshop tailor-made for budding pizza enthusiasts!

Imagine the delight on your children’s faces as they embark on a culinary adventure like no other. The workshop promises to be a delightful blend of education and fun, providing an opportunity for your little ones to unleash their creativity while mingling with peers in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Chefs for a day

During the session, kids will inmerse into the art of pizza-making from start to finish. From learning the secrets of dough preparation to mastering the art of topping selection, every step of the process will be a hands-on learning experience. Guided by our experienced chefs, participants will roll out dough, carefully select toppings to suit their taste buds, and eagerly await the magic of our wood-fired oven as it transforms their creations into delectable masterpieces.

But the fun doesn’t end there! Once the pizzas are perfectly cooked to golden perfection, it’s time for the ultimate reward: a feast shared with family and newfound friends. Picture the joy as your child tastes their very own culinary creation, surrounded by laughter and camaraderie.

The perfect plan

Meanwhile, parents can sit back, relax, and savour a moment of tranquillity knowing that their little ones are in good hands. With a glass of fine wine in hand and the aroma of freshly baked pizza in the air, the cosy bar provides the perfect setting for grown-ups to unwind while their children explore the world of pizza-making.

In essence, the workshop isn’t just an activity—it’s an experience designed to create lasting memories for both children and adults alike.

Treat your family to a day of culinary delight at The Claddagh Wood Fired Pizzeria and watch as smiles light up the room with every bite.

The workshop will take place on April 6, the price is €15 per child, and booking is essential as the space is limited.