La Traviata – Denia

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 8:40

La Traviata performance Credit: GonzalezNovo, Flickr

Timeless and universally appealing, La Traviata opera continues to captivate audiences: this time in Denia by a Madrid collective.

Held at the stunning Marriott Golf Club in Denia, on April 1, the opera uplifts the spring season with a passionate love story, with music by Verdi and temperament, gifted singers from Spain’s capital.

Traviata has been one of the most notable operas up to today, dating back more than 150 years.

A tragic tale of forbidden love, adapted from the novel, La Dame aux Camelias, the story is divided into three acts and explores love in every form: the thrill, the desire, the condemnation, the battle, the departure.

The event is hosted by Vivace Madrid from 7pm until 9:30pm.

Admission is €30.

Book your ticket on Eventbrite or call 633 55 900.