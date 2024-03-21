Much more than a card & gifts shop

By Marina Lorente • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 12:39

The shop / With love shop

The owners of Shop with Love decided to locate their shop in Quesada and it has fast become a popular destination for local residents.

They wanted to locate the shop in this the popular area, and when the opportunity arose they found a fantastic location close to a supermarket, petrol station and close to the main town entrance, with plenty of parking.

This shop offers a large selection of cards of all kinds and gifts like candles, partywear, jewellery, and other types of accessories. Since the beginning this family business wanted to help people in their daily lives, and that’s why they started to offer passport renewals, and it has become one of their star services. They can take the photo passport in the shop, but also to help people arrange and organise all the paperwork.

Also they offer a complete photograph restoration service for all kinds of damaged, torn and faded photographs. Another useful service is their canvas printing and they have recently expanded their partyware selection. Without a doubt, With Love has achieved its purpose in becoming an ideal help point for the community of Quesada.

With Love has continued to expand since 10 years ago they opened a shop in Mazarron (Murcia), and also they took the chance to expand online.

Visit their online shop to see all of their services and products in an easy and understandable way.

Don’t hesitate to pop into the shop for any essentials or to treat your partner or a friend with a cute or amusing card!

Monday- Friday 9am-5pm

Saturday 10am-2pm

Avenida de las Naciones 1A Local 17,

Ciudad Quesada, Rojales 03170, Alicante.

+34 865 481 601

https://www.facebook.com/shopwithlove.es

https://www.instagram.com/shopwithlove.es