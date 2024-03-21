News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 7:00
Woodcraft Exhibit
THE Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Pérez Cervera, and the Elderly Association president Rosario Pardo attended the opening of Agustín Olmos Zapata’s woodcraft exhibition. The exhibit will run for a month at the Adolfo López Senior Centre for public viewing.
SECRET Missions and WWII Spies Land in Cartagena, at the Civil War Shelter Museum. Explore maps, badges, visas, nautical charts, listening systems, and original costumes, turning the shelter into a cinematic battlefield. For more information see Cartagena.es
THE president of Murcia Fernando Lopez Miras recently announced plans to invest over €12 million in San Pedro del Pinatar constructing a new Elderly Care Residence. The facility will be more functional and accessible for the 120 residents.
LOS Alcázares see the return of ‘Color Fest’: A Free Music Festival Organised by the Youth Council. On April 13, from 8 PM to midnight, DJs and surprise artists will ignite the atmosphere with vibrant tunes, accompanied by colourful cannons and extinguishers. Don’t miss out!
POLISH painter Waldemar Kondratowski showcases his artwork at Domus Hall, Pórtico de Cartagena. His exhibition challenges viewers, inviting exploration of colours and forms. Free entry until April 27.
MAZARRON town hall has announced the details of their summer school. It will take place on March 25,26,27,28 and April 1. The timetable will be from 9 am until 2 pm. For more information and registration information see mazarron.es.
