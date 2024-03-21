Protesting against water restrictions

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 15:06

Cut backs and job losses Photo: Shutterstock / Joey

Gardeners, lifeguards and cleaners in Malaga province are joining forces to protest against the water restrictions.

The drought has led to a ban on watering gardens, street washing, filling swimming pools, washing cars, the use of fountains and ornamental lakes, public showers and fountains, among other services. Now, businesses throughout the province have united to demand an equitable distribution of water resources because otherwise jobs will be lost and companies will go bust.

“The paradox is: tourists can use swimming pools, while the locals see their gardens wither away”, is what companies and self-employed people affected by the restrictions say in a statement reported by Malaga Hoy.

Widespread redundancies

Andrés Marín, the spokesperson of this new movement made up of more than 80 companies and around 300 people, said that, “this could be ruinous for the summer if the situation does not change; there will be widespread redundancies affecting thousands of families throughout the province of Malaga“.

Pool maintenance and product supply companies have seen their turnover reduced by 70 per cent and sales at plant nurseries have fallen by 30 per cent and, with less work, companies are starting to make cutbacks. Lifeguards too do not know if they will be able to start the working season.

“We have to get people to see that there really is a very big problem because it affects the individual, the worker and his entire family,” said Marín. For this reason, they are mobilising support to begin protests.