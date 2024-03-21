Themed guided tour: Clot de Galvany forest.

The Elche Department of Environment and the Clot Galvany Association are joining forces to celebrate World Forest Day with a guided tour of Clot de Galvany Natural Park.

This event offers nature enthusiasts a unique opportunity to explore the area.

World Forest Day, established on March 21, 1969, originated from a recommendation by the World Forestry Congress in Rome and was later adopted by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in 1971. Although the specific date of celebration varies globally, this initiative aims to bring people closer to their natural surroundings and homeland treasures.

An special occasion

The two-hour guided tour, led by professional monitors, will educate visitors on various forest formations, tree species, and their environmental significance. Participants will learn about maintenance and management practices, as well as local legends and curiosities.

This event provides an excellent opportunity to explore the natural park, connect with nature, and share its wonders with children.

When

Sunday March 24, from 11am to 1pm. Recommended age: from 10 years old

To participate, sign up via the provided form or by calling the Department of the Environment at 966 658 028.