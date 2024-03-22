A torrija tour of the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:51

Torrijas at Easter Photo: Shutterstock / etorres

Soaking bread in milk, frying it and adding honey is a springtime tradition in Spain. Easter is the time to eat torrijas, an element of Mediterranean gastronomy that has evolved over more than two thousand years of preparation and consumption.

De re coquinaria (On cooking) is a book written between the first and third centuries AD, which survives to the present day. The first printings date from the 15th century, produced from preserved manuscripts, and there are a couple of recipes in it that can be considered antecedents of today’s torrijas. According to experts talking to in Malaga Hoy, the five top local spots to enjoy your Easter torrija treats are:

Panadería Francisco in Torremolinos, a classic bakery on the Costa del Sol. Several generations of bakers continue to produce their bread and pastries. It is located in El Calvario and don’t be fooled by the queue: it moves fast and it’s worth it.

Tus Delicias in Fuengirola, the town has a large number of bakeries, patisseries and confectioneries. It is difficult to choose one but Tus Delicias has a wide range of traditional pastries.

Panadería Alba four shops in Ronda and like the rest of the recommendations they focus on the typical sweets of each season. The torrijas are a real hit with them.

And in Malaga there is El Colmenero located next to the Atarazanas Market with some of the best torrijas in Malaga, the place where local people buy them every Easter. Plus Malaga has La Confitería Aparicio, located in the heart of the city, an establishment with a long history of artisan confectionery, a special place to buy your torrijas.

Spain has been producing them for two thousand years so maybe it’s time you tried them yourself.