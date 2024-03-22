By Anna Ellis • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 8:44

Alicante's property splendour: From coastal charms to prestigious palaces. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Nestled along the Mediterranean coast, Alicante boasts a diverse real estate scene.

The city presents ample investment opportunities with prices averaging at €1,949 per square metre, which is €200 above the regional average.

Alicante’s neighbourhoods cater to a wide range of budgets.

In Virgen del Remedio-Juan XXIII, for instance, apartments start at an inviting €821 per square metre.

For those with a taste for luxury, Alicante offers prestigious streets and neighbourhoods renowned for opulence.

The city centre and coastal areas are particularly sought after, boasting elegant residences with panoramic sea views.

These properties, spanning 200 to 300 square metres and featuring 3 to 6 bedrooms, typically range from €1.4M to €1.9M.

Certain streets in Alicante are synonymous with prestige.

Avenida Doctor Gadea in Ensanche-Diputación and Camino del Faro in Playa de San Juan-Cabo de Huertas are prime examples.

Calle de la Dorada, nestled in Playa de San Juan-Cabo de Huertas, is renowned for its exclusive residences offering great views and luxurious amenities.

Avenida de Juan Bautista Lafora in the Historic Centre-Santa Cruz district showcases Alicante’s rich heritage and contemporary elegance.

Meanwhile, the iconic Paseo de la Esplanada d’Espanya epitomises the city’s coastal culture, with palm-lined streets always bustling with activity.