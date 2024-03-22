Bilingual education reimagined: Murcia’s new era

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 14:14
Empowering educators for enhanced teaching
Image: Shutterstock/ Kateryna Onyshchuk
THE Ministry of Education in Murcia is overhauling its bilingual teaching program after fifteen years.
While the program has improved English proficiency among students in the region, concerns from families and educators have prompted significant revisions. Now termed ‘language improvement and deepening programs,’ the project emphasises higher English proficiency and improved teaching methods for teachers.
Teachers have until 2026-2027 to meet the new requirements, with additional training opportunities to be provided. Changes also include increased immersion in English across primary and secondary levels, with primary students receiving more English lessons and secondary schools dedicating substantial curriculum time to the language. Despite challenges such as class size limitations, educators recognise the program’s progress but advocate for ongoing teacher training. This overhaul reflects a commitment to improving language skills and teaching standards in Murcia’s educational system.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
