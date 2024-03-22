Building Robust Portfolios

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 15:28

Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe Photo: VanEck

VanEck, a prominent name in the financial industry, in collaboration with Hugo Investing, is pleased to announce a seminar entitled ‘Building a Robust Portfolio with ETFs’ to be held at Hugo Investing in Marbella on Thursday April 11 at 5pm.

This seminar will focus on Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), a type of investment fund traded on stock exchanges, like stocks.

ETFs typically track specific indices such as the AEX or the S&P 500, aiming to replicate their returns by mirroring the assets within those indices and offer investors the advantage of diversification across various asset classes, including stocks, bonds, commodities, and real estate, in a convenient and cost-effective manner. These funds are easy to buy and sell throughout the trading day at market prices and generally have lower costs than traditional investment funds.

The seminar will feature Martijn Rozemuller, CEO of VanEck Europe, who will share insights on effectively utilizing ETFs to build diverse and solid portfolios. In addition to the seminar, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other investors during the closing drinks and meet and greet session.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://hugoinvesting.com/ or phone 951 56 56 56.