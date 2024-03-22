Easter in numbers at Malaga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 12:24

Easter procession in Malaga Photo: Flickr CC / Marc

The numbers for Easter in Malaga are quite astounding. The City Council has installed 22 public toilets, 6 of which are for people with reduced mobility, 140,000 rubbish bins and 2,500 ashtrays to prevent littering on public roads. In all 400 people will be working in the capital to make sure the weekend goes smoothly.

Public buildings in the historic centre will be decorated with 2,000 metres of fabric and 4,000 metres of gold trimmings, which are distributed among the more than 500 balconies that have been decorated.

In the area of lighting, work is being carried out to raise cables to ensure the smooth passage of the processions and to place floodlights in certain parts of the city. In the Cathedral, the lighting has been reinforced with 4 new floodlights to illuminate the atrium.

They’ve thought of everything

Bollards, traffic signs, litter bins, railings, planters and other obstacles have been removed so that nothing will impede the processions. The Malaga Cleaning Company, Limasam, has prepared a 24-hour service in different shifts with over 300 adfdtional workers to keep the streets clean and clear of rubbish.

They have even thought of how to prevent the wax from candles used in the processions from sticking to the pavement; the Council plans to use 4,000 litres of a special product.

If you are planning to go and see any of the processions over the Easter weekend, there is a guide in English which you can download from this link on the website