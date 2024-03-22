Free breakfasts to those looking for love

By Kevin Fraser Park •
If you’re looking for love in Malaga you can get a breakfast for free. The restaurant company VIPS and the dating app Tinder have teamed up to collaborate with VIPS Tinder Tables, the perfect dating plan.
The merger of the two proposes that those who make a match on the app will receive a code that they can redeem for a totally free breakfast at VIPS restaurants until April 7. In Malaga province, there are VIPS in the Plaza Mayor Shopping Centre and at Miramar in Fuengirola.
On the occasion of the arrival of spring, the season that is considered to be the season of love, where most couples find love, the merger of VIPS and Tinder is committed to giving a little boost to those looking for love on a first date with a completely free breakfast with VIPS Tinder Tables, which will only be available in four cities in Spain: Madrid, Valencia, Seville and Malaga.
VIPS Tinder Tables are specially reserved tables for those who have made a match on the Tinder app and “get the code for a free breakfast, can enjoy the date while having breakfast from the new VIPS menu”. There will be a million free breakfasts available with reserved tables, unique and decorated for the occasion, (subject to availability), so that those looking for love can relax without thinking about who is paying the bill.
VIPS is taking advantage of the occasion to renew its menu, with new breakfast options such as the American California, consisting of pancakes made with oat granola, avocado, turkey breast, sprouts and fried egg or scrambled egg, or the delicious avocado, cream and poached egg toast. Pancake lovers will also be able to enjoy one of VIPS’ signature dishes: pancakes with Nocilla and fruit or in its savoury version, the truffled bechamel pancakes, and for those who need a sweet start to the day, they can enjoy a delicious Berlina with Oreo or the croissant with baked apple.
