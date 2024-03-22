Javea fights for farmers

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 14:25
Fruit market in Javea
Credit: Javea Council, Facebook
As farmers insist on institutional changes, the Javea City Council reaches an agreement and begins to implement a plan in support of agricultural workers.
Since a plenary session last month, the local government, PP, CpJ and Vox have signed an agreement to assist the municipality´s farmers and ranchers.
The City Council is now developing a Local Strategic Agriculture Plan, Fishing and Food to meet the demands of the farmers, who urge for a reduction in taxes and flexibility of the environmental protection regulations.
The Javea City Council is communicating with the central government, encouraging an expansion of the Agri-Food Chain Law to ban unfair trade and ensure that the costs of production in the Spanish farms are covered by their income.
The Council is also requesting aid to monitor the excess population of the species which cause agricultural and livestock damage, disrupting the rural labour and economy.
Javea is rich in agriculture, producing a vast amount of fruits throughout the year. The local farmers were finally heard by the City Council.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
