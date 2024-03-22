Mayor visits the nearly complete Health Centre

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:43

The Mayor Francisco Garcia visiting the nearly competed medical centre in Mojacar Credit: Mojacar Town hall

Mojacar Mayor Francisco García recently inspected the ongoing construction of the town’s new health centre to assess the progress of the building works, which are nearing completion.

Accompanying him were Jose Maldonado, the architect from Grupo Copsa construction company, and councillors Noemi Linares and María Gracia Alarcon, both members of his government team.

More facilites to serve the community

The new health centre, spanning 2,398 square metres on a plot of 9,196 square metres donated by the Local Council, is situated in the Rambla de Campos area, adjacent to the road linking the village and the beach. It will feature an emergency area with a dedicated entrance for ambulances, comprising two doctors’ consulting rooms, two nursing consulting rooms, a critical care consulting room, and facilities for respiratory treatment and observation. Additionally, there will be six bedrooms for on-duty professionals, a waiting room, and an isolation area for patients requiring special care.

The consultation area will include family medicine and nursing consulting rooms, paediatrics facilities, a dental clinic, and multipurpose rooms for various medical procedures. The centre will also house radiology facilities with an X-ray machine. Common areas for professionals, waiting rooms, and a spacious reception and user service area with multiple service stations will be provided, along with parking for ambulances with electrical connections near the emergency entrance.

Easily accessible location

Strategically located on Avenida de Andalucía, between the beach and the old town, the health centre boasts excellent accessibility and communication, making it ideal for emergencies. Notably, it is designed as a sustainable building, prioritising energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

Mayor Francisco Garcia expressed his satisfaction with the new health centre, highlighting its importance for the area and its role in expanding healthcare services, reducing the need for residents to travel elsewhere for medical care. He emphasised its convenient location and its potential to attract more permanent residents to the municipality, thus addressing seasonal fluctuations in population. Overall, the centre represents a significant step towards providing permanent, high-quality healthcare services to the community, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the residents and the Local Council.