Night with the stars was a great success

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 22 Mar 2024 • 12:28

Jo and Janet with the Mayor of Turre and the Mayor of Los Gallardos. Credit: Jules

The “Night with the Stars” charity event on Thursday March 21, was a great success with over 250 people attending including the Mayor of Turre Arturo Grima Cervantes and the Mayor of Los Gallardos, Francisco Miguel Reyes Martin.

Organised by Jo McGrath and Janet Corcoran, the event raised over €3000 for the Turre food bank which is run by the Turre Evangelical Church. Hosted by Shayne Prince there were numerous acts including Kev Moore, Kayleigh Easton, Roadrunner and Marilyn Shipley. Held at the Hostal Rural in Turre, the event went off without a hitch and the guests enjoying their meals, taking part in the raffle and of course, having a bit of a boogie.

Jo and Janet were really happy with the event and the amount raised and will be presenting a cheque to the Food bank next week.