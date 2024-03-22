One of the best pianists in the world comes to Ronda

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 16:05

Photo: Facebook / Grigory Sokolov

Grigori Sokolov, one of the world’s leading pianists, is including Ronda on his international tour and will give a concert on Saturday April 13 at 7pm in the municipal theatre ‘Vicente Espinel’. Grigory Sokolov is considered to be one of the best pianists in the world who has long wanted to play in Ronda.

Sokolov gave his first concert at the age of 12 and four years later won the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. He has performed as a concert soloist with orchestras of the highest level, working with the New York Philharmonic, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam, the London Philharmonic, the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfuns and the Munich Philharmonic, among others.

He has a career spanning more than 50 years in which he has received many awards and played with the most prestigious conductors. He is currently on tour all over Europe and, after playing in several major Spanish capitals, he will come to Ronda where he will perform works by Chopin, Bach and Schumman, among others.

Tickets are on sale on the websites www.redentradas.com and www.malagaentradas.com and, despite the fact that this important musical event has only just been announced, tickets are selling fast.