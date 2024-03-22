Trending:

Sound healing with donkeys

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 15:13

Sound healing with the donkeys

Sound healing with the donkeys Photo: Donkey Dreamland

On Sunday March 31 at 11 am at Donkey Dreamland in Mijas you can have the chance to nteract with the beloved donkeys and join them for a serene walk to a picturesque field for a sound healing session.

Experience the soothing vibrations of sound healing by Leonnie amidst the tranquil presence of our donkeys followed by a delicious vegan tapas brunch complete with refreshing mimosas.

 There will be live music by Rocío Starry to help you chill to smooth jazz tunes from 1.30pm to 3pm as you savour the delightful vegan tapas. Book now at www.donkeydreamland.com/events for a day of relaxation, connection, and delicious vegan delights while supporting a worthy cause. The cost is only a €15 donation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading