Spring fling: Cloud Nine Drama spectacular

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Mar 2024 • 11:11

Cloud Nine Drama's 'Spring Fling.’ Image: Shutterstock/ Dm_Cherry

CLOUD Nine Drama invites you to immerse yourself in an unforgettable experience of music, laughter, and theatrical brilliance at their upcoming event, ‘Spring Fling.’ Prepare to be dazzled by a delightful array of sketches, music, and a touch of Ooo La La!

Event Details and Performance Dates

Mark your calendars for the performances on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, at 7 pm, or Sunday, May 26, at 3 pm. Tickets are priced at €7 and can be reserved via email at c9drama@gmail.com for collection. Join them at the La Molata Social Centre near Cañadas de Alhama and Camposol, off the RM23, and follow signs for La Molata, for an evening of entertainment that promises to leave you enchanted. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!

