A true one stop shop for your Camper Van

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 20:01

From its roots in 2011, when the founder Leo Willems started buying and selling camper vans, Hispavan has grown beyond recognition and now offers a complete solution to everything you could need as a camper van owner.

From those early days, the company has always been focused on customer service and the core of the business of buying and selling top quality vans has remained the same and they are always on the lookout for more. With a growing client base who want to have a good quality but affordable camper van, Hispavan are always on the hunt to buy good quality used campervans and are able to offer potential sellers great deals.

From their base in Antas, the premises has grown into an amazing and comprehensive business, with dedicated departments for not only the sales of new and used vans, but with experienced mechanics in their engine maintenance area. They, of course, offer equipment repairs and installation with a team on hand to get you back on the road with the briefest of delay.

Well stocked shop

The comprehensive shop is stocked with all the gadgets and gizmos you could possibly need, they help take the stress out of any unforeseen problems whilst holidaying in Almeria. It is a frequent occurrence with vehicles that travel large distances, such as camper vans that you find yourself in need of an upgrade or to replace something lost or broken whilst out on the road, just give them a call, and if it is not in stock, they can get hold of it for you.

Being the largest company of its kind in the area, they are also official distributors for the Dethleffs and Sunlight vehicles, this means they have the latest offerings from these companies, many or which can be seen in their showroom.

With the ever-popular pastime of camper vans seemingly on the rise in Spain, and visitors of so many nationalities coming to experience the amazing Andalusian sun, it is great to see that amongst the friendly and welcoming staff they speak over 8 languages, so nothing need ever be lost in translation.

Secure Storage

In addition to all that, they have a massive secure storage facility, with plans for further expansion not too far away. This allows many campervan owners to leave their beloved homes on wheels in safe hands, for extended periods, until they want to get back out on the open road again.

Partnered with McRent they offer great rates on van rental, so for those that have not taken the financial plunge to buy a van, you can still have a getaway and enjoy the freedom that comes with camper van life.

Tel: 687 845 730 or 950 047 033. Industrial Park El Real, Calle el Garcel, F14, 04628 Antas, Almería