By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 13:08

Autism awareness week Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos is organising numerous cultural and recreational activities during the Autism Awareness Week being held from Tuesday April 2 to Sunday April 7. Some municipal buildings will be lit up in blue for the week and, on Saturday April 6 there will be a fun and cultural day and on Sunday April 7 there will be a charity walk.

The Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid, said that, “this is an event that we do not want to go unnoticed because this team is involved with inclusion, as we have already demonstrated in the big events that are held in the city, with spaces and elements for people with Autism Spectrum Disorder”.

The Botanical Garden Molino de Inca will host on Saturday April 6, a Cultural Day for Autism Awareness, from 11am to 6pm. The day will consist of an extensive programme of activities organised by the 17 Autism associations taking part.

Throughout the day, there will be a bouncy castle and a trampoline for children and young people. In the mornings and afternoons there will be activities such as sports dance, orienteering, a participatory mural, texture experience, talks for families, board games workshop, a fabric bag workshop, a sensory classroom, dog therapy, gardening and floristry workshops, games and activities with virtual reality glasses, among others.

Solidarity Walk

On Sunday April 7 the association TEAcompaña, under the slogan ‘It had to be in Torremolinos’, will hold the 1st Solidarity Walk. The meeting point will be at 10.30am at the Oasis in the Bajondillo area, in front of the Minigolf. At 11am the official route will start, which will run along the promenade of Bajondillo and Carihuela, ending at the Plaza del Remo. Once the walk is over, attendees will be able to enjoy musical performances.

Participants will be asked to pay a contribution of €8 which will include a kit with a T-shirt, bib number, a bottle of water and fruit at the end of the walk. The funds raised during this walk will be used to finance social projects of the association TEAcompaña. These projects include storytelling, talks and workshops specially designed for children with functional diversity in Torremolinos, contributing to their development and social integration.