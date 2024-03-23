Chamber music concerts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 13:26

Concerts for the spring Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

Torremolinos is hosting the 1st Chamber Music Cycle at the Molino de Inca. This series will consist of four concerts that can be enjoyed during the spring. The four performances will be divided by musical style: baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary, offering the public a unique and educational experience.

This event was presented by the Councillor for Culture, José Manuel Ruiz, who said that, “we have worked on a cycle that aims to disseminate classical music and bring it closer to all our neighbours and lovers of this genre, and we do it in the wonderful botanical garden Molino de Inca“.

Four Seasons

The first concert will take place on the Friday April 5 at 7pm. It will be given by the string quartet ‘Spinto’ who will perform a programme divided into two parts. In the first, the audience will be able to enjoy Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’, and in the second, ‘Works by Piazzola’.

The second concert will be held on the Friday April 12 at 7pm. It will be given by the woodwind quintet ‘Amalgama’ and will feature pieces by Taffanel, Haydn, Ibert and Rossini. In the second part, the audience will hear pieces by E. Grieg, Arnold, Bizet, Ravel and Albeniz. They will also play other pieces such as ‘Andaluza’ by E. Granados, ‘Danza del molinero’ by M. de Falla, ‘Quinteto’ by Foerster, ‘Danza ritual del fuego’ by M. de Falla and ‘Suite n.1’ by Debussy.

The third concert will be held on the Friday April 19, also at 7pm. It will be given by the brass quintet ‘Brassarquía’ who will perform the pieces ‘Sea Sketches’ by Ian McDonald, ‘Armenian Scenes’ by Alexander Arutiunian, ‘West side story’ by Leonard Bernstein, ‘Killer Tango’ by Sonny Kompanek, and ‘Suite Americana’ by Enrique Crespo.

Finally, to close this cycle, on the Friday April 26 at the same time, the audience will be able to enjoy the small chamber orchestra ‘Ensemble Vartanian’. In the first part they will play pieces by J.S. Bach, Albioni, W.A.Mozart and E.Grieg. In the second part they will play pieces by L. Boccherini, J. Bizet-Shchedrin, J. Turina and M. de Falla.

The councillor invited all residents and lovers of classical music to attend and enjoy the concerts which are all free of charge.