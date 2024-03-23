Chamber music concerts

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 13:26
Concerts for the spring
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
Torremolinos is hosting the 1st Chamber Music Cycle at the Molino de Inca. This series will consist of four concerts that can be enjoyed during the spring. The four performances will be divided by musical style: baroque, classical, romantic and contemporary, offering the public a unique and educational experience.
This event was presented by the Councillor for Culture, José Manuel Ruiz, who said that, “we have worked on a cycle that aims to disseminate classical music and bring it closer to all our neighbours and lovers of this genre, and we do it in the wonderful botanical garden Molino de Inca“.
The first concert will take place on the Friday April 5 at 7pm. It will be given by the string quartet ‘Spinto’ who will perform a programme divided into two parts. In the first, the audience will be able to enjoy Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’, and in the second, ‘Works by Piazzola’.
The second concert will be held on the Friday April 12 at 7pm. It will be given by the woodwind quintet ‘Amalgama’ and will feature pieces by Taffanel, Haydn, Ibert and Rossini. In the second part, the audience will hear pieces by E. Grieg, Arnold, Bizet, Ravel and Albeniz. They will also play other pieces such as ‘Andaluza’ by E. Granados, ‘Danza del molinero’ by M. de Falla, ‘Quinteto’ by Foerster, ‘Danza ritual del fuego’ by M. de Falla and ‘Suite n.1’ by Debussy.
The third concert will be held on the Friday April 19, also at 7pm. It will be given by the brass quintet ‘Brassarquía’ who will perform the pieces ‘Sea Sketches’ by Ian McDonald, ‘Armenian Scenes’ by Alexander Arutiunian, ‘West side story’ by Leonard Bernstein, ‘Killer Tango’ by Sonny Kompanek, and ‘Suite Americana’ by Enrique Crespo.
Finally, to close this cycle, on the Friday April 26 at the same time, the audience will be able to enjoy the small chamber orchestra ‘Ensemble Vartanian’. In the first part they will play pieces by J.S. Bach, Albioni, W.A.Mozart and E.Grieg. In the second part they will play pieces by L. Boccherini, J. Bizet-Shchedrin, J. Turina and M. de Falla.
The councillor invited all residents and lovers of classical music to attend and enjoy the concerts which are all free of charge.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.