Charity puppy yoga

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:36
Puppy yoga
Photo: Shutterstock / Reshetnikov_art
Taking place at the Wings of Wellness in Aloha Pueblo, Marbella on Saturday April 13 at midday is a puppy yoga event
This event is designed for you to stretch and relax, but also to raise funds for a local girl battling a rare cancer and who is in need of alternative treatments.
The lovely Cristina from Wings of Wellness will be teaching a yoga class whilst adorable puppies from Adana in Estepona roam freely stealing the odd cuddle here and there during the session.
All abilities welcome and all funds raised will go towards local girl Victoria Harrop who is suffering from Thymic Carcinoma; she is currently receiving an oral drug which costs €2,200 every 6 weeks and, in addition, needs specialist care which is going to cost a further €40,000 so she really needs your help.
So, every downward dog and furry friend brings her closer to achieving her goal. Don’t miss out on this paws-itively heartwarming experience for a minimum donation of just €20. For more details read Vicky’s story on her GoFundMe page and to book the puppy yoga session message +44 7989 185 021 or follow the link: https://forms.gle/kDYJ2ErQLXgmrjxy8
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.