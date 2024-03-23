Charity puppy yoga

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 12:36

Puppy yoga Photo: Shutterstock / Reshetnikov_art

Taking place at the Wings of Wellness in Aloha Pueblo, Marbella on Saturday April 13 at midday is a puppy yoga event

This event is designed for you to stretch and relax, but also to raise funds for a local girl battling a rare cancer and who is in need of alternative treatments.

The lovely Cristina from Wings of Wellness will be teaching a yoga class whilst adorable puppies from Adana in Estepona roam freely stealing the odd cuddle here and there during the session.

All abilities welcome and all funds raised will go towards local girl Victoria Harrop who is suffering from Thymic Carcinoma; she is currently receiving an oral drug which costs €2,200 every 6 weeks and, in addition, needs specialist care which is going to cost a further €40,000 so she really needs your help.

So, every downward dog and furry friend brings her closer to achieving her goal. Don’t miss out on this paws-itively heartwarming experience for a minimum donation of just €20. For more details read Vicky’s story on her GoFundMe page and to book the puppy yoga session message +44 7989 185 021 or follow the link: https://forms.gle/kDYJ2ErQLXgmrjxy8