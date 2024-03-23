Easter Week website

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:57

All the Easter events in Marbella Photo: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella Town Hall has launched a new website in five languages that offers complete information about Semana Santa.

In the space, hosted on the municipal portal at https://semanasanta.marbella.es/, you can consult the schedules and itineraries of the different processions in Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara and Nueva Andalucía, as well as the history of the eleven brotherhoods and fraternities of the town.

“With this tool we are combining one of the most deeply-rooted traditions of the municipality with innovation and new technology”, said Councillor Enrique Rodríguez. “The aim is that all citizens can be informed at the click of a button about one of the most important events for our culture and one of our main tourist attractions” added Rodríguez.

The councillor explained that it is an, “accessible tool with a design adapted to all types of devices and screens, which will allow information about Easter Week to be accessed at any time and place”, there is also a section where a gallery has been created with images sent in by the public.