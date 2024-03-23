Free electricity for 17 hours

By John Ensor • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 20:07

Electricity bill. Wolfilser/Shutterstock.com

With electricity rates set to increase on March 24, savvy consumers of electricity can save themselves a packet by checking the list below.

On Sunday, March 23, consumers linked to the regulated tariff and the wholesale market will face a steep hike in electricity costs, a jump of 232.84 per cent compared to the rates of March 23.

However, there’s a silver lining with 17 hours marked at €0 per megawatt-hour (MWh), offering a significant saving opportunity for those using high-consumption appliances like washing machines or dishwashers.

Optimal usage times for savings

This increase brings the average electricity price to €6.69 per MWh. Experts suggest that utilising appliances during the cheapest hours is an effective strategy to cut down on electricity expenses.

The highest rate is expected to hit €34.84 per MWh between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm. In contrast, the lowest price, at €0 per MWh, spans from midnight to 5:00 pm, as per the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) data.

Sunday, March 23

To make the most of these zero-cost hours, consider rescheduling your energy-intensive tasks. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the hourly electricity prices for March 24.

From 12:00 am to 1:00 am: €0/MWh

From 1:00 am to 2:00 am: €0/MWh

From 2:00 am to 3:00 am: €0/MWh

From 3:00 am to 4:00 am: €0/MWh

From 4:00 am to 5:00 am: €0/MWh

From 5:00 am to 6:00 am: €0/MWh

From 6:00 am to 7:00 am: €0/MWh

From 7:00 am to 8:00 am: €0/MWh

From 8:00 am to 9:00 am: €0/MWh

From 9:00 am to 10:00 am: €0/MWh

From 10:00 am to 11:00 am: €0/MWh

From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm: €0/MWh

From 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: €0.33/MWh

From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm: €2.95/MWh

From 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm: €16.22/MWh

From 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm: €33.53/MWh

From 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm: €34.84/MWh

From 10:00 pm to 11:00 pm: €34.08/MWh

From 11:00 pm to 12:00 pm: €33.6/MWh

Seizing the opportunity to operate your electricity-hungry appliances during these zero-rate hours can lead to noticeable savings on your energy bills. It’s a straightforward yet effective method recommended by energy experts to manage and reduce your monthly expenses.