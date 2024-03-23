News in brief from around Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 18:23

The mayor of Tabernas helping out. Credit: Tabernas Town Hall

Some of the smaller stories from the Region

Environmental Workshop

Once again, another great as part of “Tabernas against Drugs” initiative of the Tabernas Town Council. They held an environmental workshop providing information for young people and including them planting conifers with the help of the mayor.

Autism Day

In Albox, an Awareness Campaign for World Autism Day (April 2) to raise awareness about the importance of inclusion in our society. They are adding pictograms on the crossings, a vital tool for road safety for people with communication difficulties.

Easter Flights

Almería Airport is set to host 189 flights over Easter, comprising 169 domestic and 20 international flights. Across Andalusian airports, 7,137 flights are scheduled for the Easter period, with Málaga-Costa del Sol topping the list at 4,606 flights, mainly international.

Rambla Cleared

In Turre, Rambla Añaflix is ​​now clean. The rubbish has been removed and the reeds that blocked under the bridge have been cut, eliminating flood danger. The council asks everyone to refrain from dumping rubbish and help keep Turre clean.

Still Growing

The latest official data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) shows that Huercal-Overa now has a total of 20,601 inhabitants. A figure that consolidates new resources and new services for the municipality.

New Playground

The municipality of Albox has opened a new playground in the La Loma neighbourhood, around the Plaza de San Francisco. This new public facility designed for the enjoyment of the little ones will be called Parque San Juan Evangelista.

Run or Walk

Every Saturday at 9am and Wednesday at the same time come and join a friendly group of like-minded people for a 5k run, jog, or walk along the Mojacar Paseo starting at 9am from the Red Cross station. Don’t forget to take some cash as they go for coffee and tostadas afterwards. For 2024 they are supporting the Red Cross food bank. Donations of cash, non-perishable foods, toiletries, and household cleaning products can be given to John and Marie who will ensure these are given to the Red Cross on behalf of Los Bandidos.

Water Museum

The Water Museum in Nijar, managed by the Towen Council, has reopened its doors following recent improvement and maintenance work. Situated in the historic heart of Villa de Nijar, this municipal cultural centre highlights the significance of water and its management throughout history in the arid Campo de Nijar region. Within the museum’s informative panels, visitors can discover various aspects, including the history of the early settlers of Nijar, the Alumbres of Rodalquilar, the Spanish-Muslim era, livestock and dry farming, the Isabel II reservoir, the colonization towns, and modern desalination techniques.

Rates Rise

Vera is adjusting its property taxes and water rates to keep up with rising municipal costs. After eight years of no tax hikes, the City Council had to raise the IBI tax rate from 0.57% to 0.65% to tackle current economic challenges. This decision comes after a temporary reduction in 2021 aimed at helping families cope with the pandemic’s financial strain. Additionally, the water rate, untouched for 15 years, needed an update to ensure the city’s financial stability. The council’s move aims to maintain and enhance essential services. This adjustment means an increase of around €43 per year for the average household.